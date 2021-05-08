Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CLDT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.56.

NYSE:CLDT opened at $13.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.89. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $4.59 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $648.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 2.05.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.54. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 39.04% and a negative return on equity of 10.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chatham Lodging Trust will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the first quarter valued at $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

