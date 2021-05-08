Chardan Capital Reiterates Neutral Rating for Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Chardan Capital reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $20.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ADVM. Truist Securities lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Lifesci Capital lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.69.

ADVM stock opened at $3.78 on Wednesday. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $26.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.56. The company has a market capitalization of $370.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.72.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.09. On average, equities analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Laurent Fischer purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,292 shares in the company, valued at $259,764.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Leone D. Patterson sold 12,533 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $176,715.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADVM. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

