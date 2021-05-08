CHADS VC (CHADS) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.87 Million

CHADS VC (CURRENCY:CHADS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. CHADS VC has a total market cap of $4.87 million and $1,121.00 worth of CHADS VC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CHADS VC has traded up 22.1% against the dollar. One CHADS VC coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000176 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.85 or 0.00081859 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00021497 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.97 or 0.00064957 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.28 or 0.00103141 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $454.70 or 0.00777953 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,334.35 or 0.09126600 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000326 BTC.

CHADS is a coin. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2020. CHADS VC’s total supply is 60,371,272 coins and its circulating supply is 47,275,932 coins. CHADS VC’s official Twitter account is @chadsvc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CHADS VC is chads.vc

According to CryptoCompare, “The CHADS token is a social experiment with a deflationary coin utilizing a novel burn curve mechanism. The lower the price users sell or transfer CHADS, the more of their tokens are burnt. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHADS VC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CHADS VC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CHADS VC using one of the exchanges listed above.

