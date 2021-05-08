CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Rating Increased to Outperform at Scotiabank

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CF Industries from $38.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. BNP Paribas began coverage on CF Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CF Industries from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cleveland Research raised CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CF Industries from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.92.

NYSE:CF opened at $55.10 on Thursday. CF Industries has a twelve month low of $23.05 and a twelve month high of $55.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.34. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.17 million. CF Industries had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 7.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CF Industries news, Director David P. Hopkins sold 6,100 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $309,514.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,614 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,614.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 14,975 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $809,997.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,803,478.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,525 shares of company stock worth $5,013,029 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 26,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 260.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 27,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

