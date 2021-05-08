CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) CFO Christopher D. Bohn Sells 14,975 Shares

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 14,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $809,997.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,803,478.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

CF opened at $55.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.74, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.05 and a 1 year high of $55.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.34.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. CF Industries had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

Several research firms recently commented on CF. Zacks Investment Research raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CF Industries from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Scotiabank raised CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CF Industries from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CF Industries from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 260.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 586.9% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

