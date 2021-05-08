Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Century Casinos had a negative return on equity of 58.86% and a negative net margin of 26.11%.

Shares of CNTY stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.67. 291,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,497. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.15 and its 200-day moving average is $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $374.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.92. Century Casinos has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $13.57.

CNTY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Century Casinos from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Casinos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Century Casinos from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Century Casinos in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.88.

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 12, 2021, it operated four ship-based casinos. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

