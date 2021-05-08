Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $17.24, but opened at $16.16. Century Aluminum shares last traded at $14.89, with a volume of 32,325 shares traded.

The industrial products company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.20). Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 5.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CENX shares. TheStreet lowered Century Aluminum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their price target on Century Aluminum from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 261.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 220,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 159,731 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the first quarter valued at $4,982,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 3,983 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at $354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.27% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Century Aluminum Company Profile (NASDAQ:CENX)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

