Centaurus Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

Centaurus Financial Inc. cut its stake in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) by 4.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 527,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,721 shares during the quarter. iStar makes up approximately 0.9% of Centaurus Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iStar were worth $9,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in iStar by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iStar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of iStar by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 297,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 35,426 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of iStar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,519,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of iStar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iStar alerts:

STAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of iStar from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of STAR opened at $18.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. iStar Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $18.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.79.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.46. iStar had a negative net margin of 13.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.85%. On average, equities analysts expect that iStar Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. iStar’s payout ratio is currently 11.80%.

iStar Profile

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR).

Receive News & Ratings for iStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.