Centaurus Financial Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 490.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,479 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $3,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 18,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VPU opened at $144.51 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $117.37 and a 52 week high of $148.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.38.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.