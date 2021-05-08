Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $4.82 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 3.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,199 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Motco bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

Shares of SPLG opened at $49.62 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $32.46 and a 52 week high of $49.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.88 and a 200-day moving average of $44.68.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

