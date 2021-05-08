Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $3.93 Million Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Centaurus Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 210,221 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $3,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the 1st quarter worth $1,071,000. Financial Management Network Inc. acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth $1,225,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 192,761 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after buying an additional 12,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 82,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. 31.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARCC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.56.

Shares of ARCC opened at $19.24 on Friday. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $12.18 and a 12 month high of $19.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.08 and its 200-day moving average is $17.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.85 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.32%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.66%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

