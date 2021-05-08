Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $14.32 Million Holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Centaurus Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,309,991 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 33,380 shares during the quarter. Oaktree Specialty Lending comprises approximately 1.4% of Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned 1.64% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $14,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,133,723 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,029,000 after buying an additional 105,846 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter valued at $299,000. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 5,797.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,923,321 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,925,000 after buying an additional 1,890,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 72,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $443,586.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,009,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,818,637.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $614,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,009,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,298,925.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,367,088 shares of company stock worth $15,369,298. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OCSL shares. Hovde Group started coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $6.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $952.90 million, a P/E ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $6.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.83.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $41.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 27.40%. Analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.12%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

