Celsion (CLSN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. Celsion had a negative return on equity of 104.32% and a negative net margin of 4,315.00%. On average, analysts expect Celsion to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ CLSN traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,025,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,887,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. Celsion has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.20. The stock has a market cap of $92.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Celsion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Celsion Corp . is a clinical stage oncology drug company. It focuses on cancer treatments, including directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy and RNA-based therapies. The firm engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical products for cancer treatments. Its portfolio includes deoxyribonucleic acid-mediated immunotherapy and ribonucleic acid-based therapies.

