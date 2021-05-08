CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. CDW’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW traded up $2.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $174.87. 784,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,549. The stock has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $173.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.59. CDW has a 52-week low of $93.75 and a 52-week high of $184.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.58%.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $386,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,684.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total value of $567,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,171,820.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,435 in the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.50.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

