CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Position Reduced by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments lessened its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 548,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,234 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in CBRE Group were worth $43,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 25.2% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in CBRE Group by 6,315.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in CBRE Group by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total value of $934,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,636 shares in the company, valued at $6,593,625.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,379,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,616,245.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,068 shares of company stock valued at $3,939,869 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CBRE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.86.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $86.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.17. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.03 and a 52-week high of $87.06.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 4.48%. Analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

