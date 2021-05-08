CBDAO (BREE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $216.00

CBDAO (CURRENCY:BREE) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. CBDAO has a market cap of $112,657.48 and $216.00 worth of CBDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CBDAO coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CBDAO has traded up 135.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.05 or 0.00084372 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00020361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00063192 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.26 or 0.00776295 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.37 or 0.00102133 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,215.65 or 0.08972323 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00046409 BTC.

CBDAO Coin Profile

CBDAO (BREE) is a coin. CBDAO’s total supply is 1,508,819 coins and its circulating supply is 1,067,840 coins. CBDAO’s official Twitter account is @CoinBreeder and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CBDAO is coinbreeder.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Breeder is a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), focused on researching & developing efficient Decentralized Consensus Protocols (DCP) on the blockchain. CBDAO is governed and ruled by a community of #DeFi developers, yield farmers and fans alike with the help of a decentralized, incentivized, and cost-efficient consensus system. CBDAO serves as the ultimate sandbox for blockchain researchers, developers, and users to proof-test and experience various governance protocols as a DAO. CBDAO actively on-boards new users by providing additional yield in the form of $BREE to users who are already familiar with DCPs as they hold and farm governance assets such as $MKR, $COMP, $SNX, $BAL, $DMG, $AKRO. SBREE is swapping to BREE, please click here to access all the details. “

CBDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CBDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CBDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CBDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

