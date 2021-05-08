Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lessened its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for 2.8% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $14,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $3.92 on Friday, hitting $240.99. 3,327,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,242,371. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.22 and a 52 week high of $241.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.23. The company has a market cap of $132.01 billion, a PE ratio of 40.10, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total value of $13,028,847.37. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,319,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,062 shares of company stock worth $31,884,447. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.37.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

