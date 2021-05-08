CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 25.76% and a negative return on equity of 16.84%.
CTT stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.39. 359,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,636. The company has a market cap of $605.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.53 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.87 and its 200 day moving average is $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 12-month low of $6.42 and a 12-month high of $12.40.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -26.34%.
CatchMark Timber Trust Company Profile
CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.
