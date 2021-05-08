CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of CatchMark Timber Trust stock opened at $12.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.87 and a 200-day moving average of $9.96. The stock has a market cap of $605.92 million, a PE ratio of -22.53 and a beta of 1.32. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 52-week low of $6.42 and a 52-week high of $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 25.76% and a negative return on equity of 16.84%. Equities research analysts predict that CatchMark Timber Trust will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTT. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet raised shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

About CatchMark Timber Trust

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

