Castweet One Day Volume Reaches $128,880.00 (CTT)

Castweet (CURRENCY:CTT) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. One Castweet coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000239 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Castweet has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Castweet has a market cap of $252,170.78 and $128,880.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sora (XOR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $716.15 or 0.01216531 BTC.

Zen Protocol (ZP) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000124 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.01 or 0.00101933 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000416 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Castweet Coin Profile

Castweet (CRYPTO:CTT) is a coin. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 coins. Castweet’s official website is www.castweet.com . Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Castweet is medium.com/@castweet

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Castweet

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castweet directly using U.S. dollars.

