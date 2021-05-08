Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.31.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Casper Sleep from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Casper Sleep from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Casper Sleep from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Casper Sleep from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

CSPR traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.35. 527,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,956. Casper Sleep has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $10.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.96 million and a P/E ratio of -1.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.52.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $150.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.15 million. As a group, analysts predict that Casper Sleep will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Neil Parikh sold 120,000 shares of Casper Sleep stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $866,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,111,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,024,871.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Emilie Arel sold 19,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $138,597.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 487,417 shares in the company, valued at $3,514,276.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 206,069 shares of company stock worth $1,486,957.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Casper Sleep by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Casper Sleep by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Casper Sleep by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Casper Sleep by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Casper Sleep by 224.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,587 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

About Casper Sleep

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

