Casella Waste Systems, Inc. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:CWST)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.40.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 4.85%.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CWST. Zacks Investment Research cut Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Casella Waste Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

CWST opened at $67.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.27 and a beta of 0.93. Casella Waste Systems has a 52-week low of $46.61 and a 52-week high of $68.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.96 and its 200-day moving average is $61.14.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 2,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $179,669.14. Also, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 1,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $98,411.74. Insiders have sold a total of 66,105 shares of company stock worth $3,997,304 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 470.3% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,053,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,944,000 after buying an additional 868,417 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 25.5% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,424,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,694,000 after acquiring an additional 695,017 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,478,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,568,000 after acquiring an additional 586,457 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,537,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,079,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,738,000 after buying an additional 500,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.