Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Receives $103.70 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.75.

CRI has been the subject of several research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Carter’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

In related news, SVP Jill Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total value of $816,368.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 42.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,161 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 10.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,922,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $348,798,000 after purchasing an additional 358,572 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 1.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 79,821 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 28.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,007 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Carter’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $421,000.

NYSE:CRI traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.45. The company had a trading volume of 460,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,531. Carter’s has a 52-week low of $69.54 and a 52-week high of $116.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.70. Carter’s had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $787.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.81) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carter’s will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

