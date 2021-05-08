Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Purchased by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 33.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CARR. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 18.6% in the first quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 84,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Carrier Global by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management raised its position in Carrier Global by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 14,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its position in Carrier Global by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

CARR stock opened at $44.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.11. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.72 and a fifty-two week high of $45.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.63.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

