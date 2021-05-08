Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 82.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,347 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,971,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575,179 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,972,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,563,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,077,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,846,000. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $89,663.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,188.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $2,491,549.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,304,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,620,262.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 192,946 shares of company stock valued at $5,331,212. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCL shares. UBS Group upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Argus upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival Co. & has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.29.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $26.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.40. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.63.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. Analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

