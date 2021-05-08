Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $133.98 Million

Equities analysts expect Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) to post $133.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Carnival Co. &’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $335.71 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $26.00 million. Carnival Co. & reported sales of $740.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 81.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, July 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will report full year sales of $3.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $5.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $18.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.24 billion to $20.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Carnival Co. &.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.25). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CCL shares. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

In other Carnival Co. & news, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $89,663.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,188.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $2,491,549.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,304,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,620,262.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,946 shares of company stock worth $5,331,212 over the last ninety days. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,135,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,882,000 after acquiring an additional 7,163,335 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,425,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,135 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,077,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825,916 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,319,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,652 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,210,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,866,000 after buying an additional 1,792,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCL traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,107,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,898,109. Carnival Co. & has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $30.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.40.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

