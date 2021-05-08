Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Cargojet in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen forecasts that the company will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $226.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Cargojet alerts:

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.89 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$187.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$175.50 million.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CJT. Cormark reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$270.00 to C$245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$245.00 price objective on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$318.00 to C$293.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Cargojet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$240.00 to C$220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$246.67.

Shares of CJT opened at C$176.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 824.77. Cargojet has a 12-month low of C$125.18 and a 12-month high of C$250.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$174.63 and a 200-day moving average price of C$200.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This is an increase from Cargojet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Cargojet’s payout ratio is currently 449.53%.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.