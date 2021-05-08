CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) PT Raised to $100.00

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) had its price target lifted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $93.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.68% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of CareDx from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $77.71 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.93 and a beta of 0.84. CareDx has a 12-month low of $26.61 and a 12-month high of $99.83.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.13. CareDx had a negative net margin of 11.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. Sell-side analysts expect that CareDx will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CareDx news, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total value of $612,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 10,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total transaction of $914,656.80. Insiders sold a total of 60,704 shares of company stock worth $4,517,557 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in CareDx by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of CareDx by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 78,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,673,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of CareDx in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of CareDx by 0.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,599,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CareDx in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

