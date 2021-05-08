Carbon Hits Market Capitalization of $5.75 Million (CRBN)

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 8th. One Carbon coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC on major exchanges. Carbon has a total market cap of $5.75 million and approximately $42,979.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Carbon has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.97 or 0.00066684 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $148.34 or 0.00253808 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 517.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003802 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $664.38 or 0.01136726 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00031078 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $433.06 or 0.00740948 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,151.64 or 0.99495107 BTC.

About Carbon

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,341,400 coins. Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio . Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio . Carbon’s official website is crbn.io

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carbon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

