CAPROCK Group Inc. Lowers Position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

CAPROCK Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 14.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,830 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 438.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $195,769,000 after buying an additional 911,042 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $195,662,000 after buying an additional 399,930 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 4,460,804.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,026,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $179,561,000 after buying an additional 1,025,985 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,172,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,648,000. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VAR opened at $177.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.35. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.67 and a 52 week high of $177.38. The stock has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.43 and a beta of 1.06.

Separately, UBS Group cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.70.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

