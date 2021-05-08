CAPROCK Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Shares of GD stock opened at $194.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $128.80 and a 52-week high of $195.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $183.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. Analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 39.73%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.19.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Read More: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.