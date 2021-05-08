CAPROCK Group Inc. Buys 490 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARKK. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,490,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,452,000 after acquiring an additional 873,411 shares in the last quarter. Park Capital Group bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $89,440,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,924,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,107,000 after buying an additional 563,382 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,630,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,002,000 after buying an additional 308,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 3,526.2% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 258,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,141,000 after buying an additional 251,063 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $109.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.11. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $54.31 and a one year high of $159.70.

