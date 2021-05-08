CAPROCK Group Inc. Acquires 695 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,976 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 91.2% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 15.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,683 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 13.7% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 30,305 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares during the period. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.96, for a total transaction of $731,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $14,725,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,684 shares of company stock worth $24,483,790 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $88.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.08.

AMAT stock opened at $132.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.36. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.66 and a 12-month high of $146.00. The firm has a market cap of $122.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

