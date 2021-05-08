CAPROCK Group Inc. Acquires 324 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,434 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOW opened at $208.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.20 and a fifty-two week high of $209.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $195.09 and its 200 day moving average is $172.21. The stock has a market cap of $149.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.23.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

