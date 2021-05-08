Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) is Avory & Company LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Avory & Company LLC trimmed its position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 314,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,417 shares during the period. Capri comprises about 9.2% of Avory & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Avory & Company LLC owned 0.21% of Capri worth $16,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Capri by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Capri by 138.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of Capri by 2.2% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 17,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 149,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,278,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 52,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. 84.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Capri alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CPRI shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Capri from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Capri from $32.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Capri from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Capri from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capri has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.40.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $36,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CPRI opened at $59.50 on Friday. Capri Holdings Limited has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $59.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of -21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.64. Capri had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.