Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.58 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) will announce $36.58 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Capital Product Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $35.17 million and the highest estimate coming in at $38.57 million. Capital Product Partners posted sales of $35.25 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will report full-year sales of $139.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $134.09 million to $142.99 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $134.67 million, with estimates ranging from $126.48 million to $148.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Capital Product Partners.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 6.97%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Capital Product Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.50 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 9,011 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CPLP opened at $13.28 on Friday. Capital Product Partners has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $13.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.41. The firm has a market cap of $246.03 million, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.19%.

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of March 05, 2020, the company owned 14 vessels, including 13 Neo-Panamax container vessels and one capesize bulk carrier.

