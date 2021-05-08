Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.58 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) will announce $36.58 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Capital Product Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $35.17 million and the highest estimate coming in at $38.57 million. Capital Product Partners posted sales of $35.25 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.
On average, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will report full-year sales of $139.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $134.09 million to $142.99 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $134.67 million, with estimates ranging from $126.48 million to $148.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Capital Product Partners.
Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 6.97%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 9,011 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ CPLP opened at $13.28 on Friday. Capital Product Partners has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $13.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.41. The firm has a market cap of $246.03 million, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.19%.
About Capital Product Partners
Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of March 05, 2020, the company owned 14 vessels, including 13 Neo-Panamax container vessels and one capesize bulk carrier.
