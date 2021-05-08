Capital Planning Advisors LLC Sells 143 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC reduced its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.4% of Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 432.0% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V opened at $232.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $453.17 billion, a PE ratio of 47.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $221.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.21. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.82 and a 12-month high of $237.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.32.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.05, for a total value of $2,619,721.65. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,721.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $7,080,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at $63,021,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,036 shares of company stock valued at $32,458,680 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

