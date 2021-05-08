Capital Planning Advisors LLC Has $407,000 Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 14.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,442 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 6,737 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in Medtronic by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 8,555 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in Medtronic by 5.0% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on MDT. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.30.

NYSE MDT opened at $126.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.54. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $87.68 and a one year high of $132.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

