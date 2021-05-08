Capital Planning Advisors LLC Has $237,000 Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 42.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,057 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp boosted its position in McDonald’s by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 4,913 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 0.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors increased its stake in McDonald’s by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,129 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Youngs Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCD opened at $234.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $175.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.57. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $167.85 and a 1-year high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Argus increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.37.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

