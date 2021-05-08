Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) PT Raised to $160.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital One Financial from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $144.64.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $157.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $72.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.86, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. Capital One Financial has a 12-month low of $51.91 and a 12-month high of $157.98.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.23%.

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 16,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total transaction of $2,465,191.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,353,852.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total value of $5,888,462.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,480,120.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,249 shares of company stock worth $21,048,631 in the last ninety days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COF. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Old Port Advisors purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 319,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,577,000 after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

