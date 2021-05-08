Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Director Sells $438,944.94 in Stock

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Director Michael Joseph Burke sold 20,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $438,944.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,918.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Joseph Burke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Michael Joseph Burke sold 1,813 shares of Capital Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $39,886.00.

On Friday, March 12th, Michael Joseph Burke sold 13,600 shares of Capital Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $272,952.00.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Michael Joseph Burke sold 4,000 shares of Capital Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $61,680.00.

CBNK opened at $22.30 on Friday. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $23.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $306.71 million, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.57.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 15.12%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 466,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,007,000 after buying an additional 58,777 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $417,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, TIAA FSB acquired a new position in Capital Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 22.91% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky.

