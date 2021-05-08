Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Omeros Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:OMER)

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Omeros in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.26) for the year.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 million.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Omeros in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Omeros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Omeros presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMER opened at $17.75 on Thursday. Omeros has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.65.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMER. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omeros by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,384,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,910,000 after purchasing an additional 495,817 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omeros in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,732,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Omeros by 155.3% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 83,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 50,521 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Omeros by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 963,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,765,000 after purchasing an additional 49,390 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Omeros by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 96,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 43,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Michael A. Jacobsen sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $42,731.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,900 shares in the company, valued at $357,591. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael A. Jacobsen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $226,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at $543,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,613 shares of company stock worth $1,753,115 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

About Omeros

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

