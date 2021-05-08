Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BDSI)

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn $0.53 per share for the year.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BDSI. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet raised BioDelivery Sciences International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. BioDelivery Sciences International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.55.

BDSI stock opened at $3.38 on Thursday. BioDelivery Sciences International has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $5.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $340.91 million, a PE ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.57 and a 200 day moving average of $3.92.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 25.04%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 826.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,205 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 13,563 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. 67.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for chronic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

