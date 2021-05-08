Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Mustang Bio, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MBIO)

Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mustang Bio in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.67) for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mustang Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

MBIO stock opened at $3.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.85. Mustang Bio has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $5.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.55.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.11).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 5,873 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 488.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 858,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 712,834 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mustang Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 25.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Manuel Md Litchman purchased 165,562 shares of Mustang Bio stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $516,553.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

