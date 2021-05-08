Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Heat Biologics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HTBX)

Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Heat Biologics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.55) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on Heat Biologics from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Heat Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ HTBX opened at $6.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.70. Heat Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $3.62 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02). Heat Biologics had a negative net margin of 527.90% and a negative return on equity of 44.07%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Heat Biologics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,888,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Heat Biologics by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Heat Biologics in the first quarter worth $88,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Heat Biologics during the first quarter valued at $190,000. Institutional investors own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

About Heat Biologics

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

