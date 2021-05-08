Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Exagen Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:XGN)

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Exagen in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Mikson expects that the company will earn ($1.10) per share for the year.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 million. Exagen had a negative return on equity of 29.10% and a negative net margin of 39.49%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Exagen in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on Exagen from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Exagen from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Exagen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

NASDAQ XGN opened at $15.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $194.23 million and a P/E ratio of -1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.83. The company has a current ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 12.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Exagen has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $24.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Exagen in the 1st quarter worth about $1,513,000. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its stake in Exagen by 42.7% during the first quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 451,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,907,000 after acquiring an additional 135,271 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Exagen in the first quarter worth about $518,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exagen by 53.8% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 203,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 71,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exagen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

