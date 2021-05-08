Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Receives “Buy” Rating from Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering restated their buy rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) in a research note published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

CNQ has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a strong sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.67.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of CNQ stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.36. 4,233,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,673,817. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.83. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $14.85 and a 12-month high of $34.46. The stock has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.44 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.3712 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 57.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $206,786,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 228.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,293,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $151,371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380,039 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 1,075.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,349,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $80,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,496 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,270,372 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $193,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,592,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $451,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.