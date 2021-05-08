Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $32.77

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.77 and last traded at $32.52, with a volume of 45523 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.49.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNQ. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.44 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.62 and its 200-day moving average is $25.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.3712 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 57.71%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 43.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile (NYSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

