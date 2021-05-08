Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,790 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway comprises 2.3% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $5,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $790,551,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 134.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,054,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $994,611,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195,624 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1,248.1% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,000,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,843,000 after purchasing an additional 925,820 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,833,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $201,358,000 after purchasing an additional 571,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $54,001,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNI opened at $112.36 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $77.20 and a fifty-two week high of $119.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $79.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.4964 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 41.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Evercore ISI raised Canadian National Railway from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.94.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

