Canaccord Genuity Trims Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Target Price to $30.00

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SKLZ. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skillz from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a hold rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an outperform rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Skillz presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.93.

Shares of NYSE SKLZ opened at $15.71 on Wednesday. Skillz has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $46.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.39.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $67.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.82 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Skillz will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Skillz news, Director Kent Wakeford sold 42,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $991,133.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,640,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,282,034.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Paradise sold 8,402,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $196,122,892.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,601,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,153,595.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,424,095 shares of company stock worth $243,298,377.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Skillz by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Skillz during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Skillz during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Skillz during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Skillz during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.77% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

